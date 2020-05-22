Edward John White passed away on May 13th. Ed was 60 years old when he died of cancer in his home in Easton, PA.

Ed was a 15-year resident of West Orange. He was a PAL Little League Baseball assistant coach. He loved coaching his son Liam and the other boys. He had a great time exchanging banter with the parents while coaching first base. Ed lovingly worked with his son Liam and daughter Meghan on their ball-playing skills, as well as teaching them to ski and play the guitar and piano. Ed’s love for his children, his sense of humor, and loving support of his wife Shirley will be well-remembered and forever cherished.