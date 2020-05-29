Agnes Irene Kennedy

Agnes I. Kennedy, of Pompton Plains, N.J., passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was 92. She was the daughter of the late William and Agnes (Masterson) Donahue. Agnes was born and raised in Newark, N.J., and moved to Bloomfield, N.J. in 1951, before moving to the Cedar Crest community in Pompton Plains in 2007.

A devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, Agnes was a talented cook and skillful baker. She enjoyed parish activities at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield, where she was a parishioner for over 50 years. She was an active supporter of Catholic missionaries through several organizations. She loved to travel in the US and spend time with her family at backyard barbecues and the New Jersey Shore.

Agnes spent much of her career as an editor at the Mobil Travel Guide, Adler Graphics and with her daughter-in-law at Kennedy Communications.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) of 52 years, her brother William Donahue and his wife and Agnes’ close friend, Mary, and her brother John Donahue.

She is survived by her two children, daughter Kathleen Kennedy-Werner and her husband, Stephen of Long Valley, N.J. and son, John and his wife, Helene of Towaco, N.J. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher Werner of Long Valley, N.J., Katie Werner of Queensbury, N.Y., Elizabeth Kennedy and her fiancé Andrew Bratton of Edinburgh, Scotland, Michael Kennedy and his wife Amanda of Jersey City, N.J., and Kevin Kennedy of Hoboken, N.J., and great granddaughter, Jaden Werner. She is also survived by her nephew William Donahue, his wife Karen and their family.

Special thanks to all the staff at Mountain View Gardens at Cedar Crest for their loving care and kindness.

O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield, N.J. is in charge of arrangements. The funeral and burial service will be private. Agnes will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, N.J.

Please visit www.oboylefuneralhome.com to express condolences

Donations in her honor may be made to the Shrine of St. Joseph, 1050 Long Hill Road, Gillette, N.J. 07980 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105