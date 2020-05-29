William “Bill” Griffin, Jr., 69, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

He was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield, born on July 17, 1950, the son of the late William and Margaret Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Eileen, whom he often affectionately referred to as his “First Wife Eileen” and their five children, Kelly, Colleen, Carolyn, William III and Michael. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joe & Janet Griffin and his adored grandchildren, Aidan, Hailey and Liam.

Bill graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1968 where he was President of his Class and Captain of the Varsity Soccer Team. Bill went on to obtain an Engineering degree from Newark College of Engineering and later a Masters in Engineering. He was always very proud of having become an Eagle Scout. Bill was a tremendous athlete and avid soccer player, he was Captain of his college soccer team. He tirelessly worked and retired, after 45 years, from a career at the Travelers Insurance Company.

To his family and all who knew “Good-Looking” Bill, his personality was larger than life. He was truly one of a kind. He was always the life of the party and he most of all enjoyed his family and home, often referring to it as the “Nut House”, where he held the adored title of “Head Nut”. He was the funniest, kindest, and most genuine man, husband, father, brother, friend, “Daddy-Dude” and “Pop-Pop” anyone could ask for. Loving him was so very easy.

Ingrained in his family’s memories will forever be Bill’s classics: ” It happened again, you’re better looking than you were yesterday”……. It’s hard being me” and …. ” Sure, you’re you, but how’d you like to be me”.

Bill will forever be missed and loved by all who knew him. He was a treasure to us all.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com