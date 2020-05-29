Josephine Di Rienzo, 93, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Hunterdon Care Center in Flemington, N.J.

Because of the limitations of visitors due to state restrictions, there will be a gathering of friends and family at a later date and location to be determined.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Di Rienzo lived most of her life in Bloomfield and the last 5 years in Neshanic Station. She was a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Julius Di Rienzo; mother of Marlene Thomas and her husband Gary and Andrew Di Rienzo and his wife Marion Plumley; grandmother of Sean, Kimberly and Lauren Thomas and sister of the late Frank and Alexander Montagna.

