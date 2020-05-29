Catherine Corbo (Gilroy) 75, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Service will be private.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Corbo resided in Bloomfield and worked as a crossing guard for the Township of Belleville.

She was the mother of Vincent Corbo and Lisa Mann and is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com