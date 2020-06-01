Punwasia Bisnauth, 92 of Bloomfied, entered into rest on May 26, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born in Guyana, she lived in Bloomfield for many years.

Visitation and Funeral Service were held on Friday, May 29, 2020 privately at the Funeral Home, Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.levandoskigrillo.com

Cremation was privately.