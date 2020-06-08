On Thursday, June 4th, 2020, Kenneth R. Broo peacefully passed away at home with his son Richard by his side.

Ken was born to Frank and Marie Broo (Ivey) on May 7th, 1924 in Port Jervis, N.Y. Ken was a premature baby, weighing only 1.6 lbs at birth where his mother would place him on the top of the door of their cast iron stove.

Ken was predeceased in death by his parents Frank and Marie Broo (Ivey), his brother Frank, his beloved wife Jean, and his cherished son, John.

Ken and his family grew up in Belleville, N.J., where he and his brother Frank, attended School #10 and graduated from Good Counsel High School in Newark, N.J. Ken enlisted in the Army in 1942 and was stationed in Germany as a member of the 978th Field Artillery, rising to the ranks of Corporal. Ken was proudly discharged from the Army in May 1945. Upon returning to the U.S., Ken attended Pace University in 1953 earning a double degree in Accounting and Business Administration. While attending college, Ken worked for the Congoleum Narin Company, in Kearny NJ as a Cost Accountant from 1948-1954. In 1954, Ken accepted a position at Booton Molding Company, in Booton, NJ as a Cost Accountant, promoted to Sales Manager, and then finally Vice President of Sales. In 1978-1993 Ken took his skill set to Shaw Plastics in Berkeley Heights NJ as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Ken’s final career stop was at Wiggins Plastics in 1993 to 2014 as a Sales Manager, retiring at the age of 90.

In 1947, standing on the platform at Penn Station, NY, Ken sees an old friend, Jean Flanagan, two years later they are married on June 18th, 1949 at The Manor. Ken and Jean have four sons: Kenneth Broo residing in Cincinnati, Ohio with his wife Patricia, Richard Broo and his wife Jill residing in Commerce, Michigan, Charles Broo and his wife Theresa living in Manahawkin, NJ, and their youngest son John Broo preceded his father in death.

Ken leaves behind seven grandchildren Matthew, Caitlin, Scott, Erik, Tyler, Samantha, and Summer along with three great grandchildren Arlo, Oliver, and Henry.

Ken was a lifelong resident of Belleville, loved his community, served on the Library Board for over 30 years. In his younger days, he coached baseball, involved in school fund raisers, variety shows, and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Peter’s Church in Belleville, never missing a mass.

Ken was a devoted friend to many, enjoyed golf, fine dining, Lavallette, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends at his second home in Myrtle Beach. His wife, Jean and Ken celebrated each of their 58 anniversaries at The Manor, before Jean’s passing.

The Lavallette crew is now reunited. He will be deeply missed by friends, family, and all who knew him. “…I’ve loved, I’ve laughed, and cried..To think I did all that..I did it “My Way”.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a memorial service for Kenneth Broo later this year.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com