Andrea L. Palazzolo, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Lucy’s Church 118 7th Ave. Newark at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass. Born in Newark Andrea lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a homemaker.

She was the loving companion of the late Thomas Bill Galioto; mother of David Volpe and the late Rosanne Sarra and grandmother of Wayne Sarra Jr.; sister of Barbara Farese, Phyliss Gunnello, Teresa Povinelli and the late Lucille Torlucci. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com