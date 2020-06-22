Edmund Paul Stibitz born 9/26/1925 Brooklyn, NY died 6/19/2020 at home in Maplewood, NJ, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family.

Ed grew up on Nassau St. in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest of 9 children born to William and Anna Teresa (Growney) Stibitz. His early childhood was spent in a crowded 3 bedroom tenement apartment, the likes of which one can tour, museum style, today in NYC.

Ed served in the US Navy from 1944 thru 1947. He assumed a career in the trucking industry and was employed by Schuster’s Express for over 40 years. Always a sports enthusiast, Ed discovered a love of tennis that brought him friendship and fitness throughout his adult life. To bolster his endurance he became a runner and participated and won awards in many local 5Ks, as he aged he often took the ribbon in his age group, sometimes the only 80+ runner competing. A lifelong learner, Ed had a sharp and inquisitive mind and enjoyed a wide range of subject matter. Ed was a member of St. Joseph’s RC Church in Maplewood and will be interred in the garden at Morrow Memorial Church in Maplewood.

For over 50 years Ed lived in Maplewood, NJ where he raised his family. He was married to Barbara Sharkey in 1959, they had three children, Edmund, Cecily and Robert. He was widowed in 1968 and remarried in 1970 to Joyce Maier, his wife of nearly 50 years. While his contribution to society may not have changed the world, his kind nature and warm and loving heart did contribute to making the world a better place.

Ed is survived by his wife Joyce, his children, his daughter in law Lori Lozowick, his son in law David Pizzano and two grandsons Auguste and Jackson Pizzano. He leaves a number of loving nieces, nephews and devoted longtime neighbors and friends.