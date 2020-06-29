Millie Allgood, 91 of Glen Ridge, NJ entered into eternal rest on June 18, 2020 at Mountainside Medical Center, Glen Ridge.

Born March 23, 1929 in Greenville, South Carolina to the late Jesse Allgood & Sarah Moss, she lived in Glen Ridge for many years. She was a retired employee of Metropolitain Jewish Geriatric Center in Brooklyn, NY where she worked for 25 years.

Cremation Services were private.

Cremated remains will be burial at the family plot at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Piedmont, South Carolina.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home. www.levandoskigrillo.com