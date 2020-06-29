Bonnie Ann Simpson

Bonnie Simpson 75, passed away on Thursday, June 25. 2020 at the discovery Commons of Wildewood in California MD.

Born in New York City, she was raised in Northport L.I., lived most of her life in Bloomfield, N.J. and the last 5 years in California, Maryland. She was a retired pension analyst after 30 years with AXA Equitable Insurance Co. in NYC and a substitute teacher for 12 years in Glen Ridge, N.J. She graduated from Marywood College in 1966 with a BA in education. Her interests were traveling, reading and crocheting. She was the beloved sister of Mary Jane Lombardi (James) of Meadville, PA. and Monica Simpson of California, MD. Beloved aunt of Jamie Lombardi (Sheryl), Laura Lombardi (Joe O’Brien), and Alexa Warner (Roy). Great aunt of Lynnea and Abby Lombardi, Maureen and Oona O’Brien, and Ava, Gavin and Stella Spinney.

Funeral services are private. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Mary’s at 44724 Hospice Ln, Calloway, MD (or any hospice of your choice).

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com