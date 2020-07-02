Thomas M. Hunt, 72, passed away on Monday, June 30, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Visitation is on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Daytona Beach, Florida, he lived most of his life in Irvington and the last 20 years in Bloomfield.

He was an army veteran of the Viet Nam War and worked as a Newark Police Captain, retiring in 1999 after 25 years and was a member of the Newark Superiors Officers Assoc. and the Newark Fraternal Order of Police, as well as a member of the East Hanover American Legion.

He was the husband of Kimberly McLean Hunt; son of the late Anthony and Margaret (Hite) Hunt; brother of Ellen Cohen and her husband Dr. Donald Cohen and Patrick Hunt and his wife Carol; brother in law of Penny McLean. He is also survived by 4 nieces and 3 nephews.