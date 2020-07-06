Eleanor J. Thomas, 93 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on July 1, 2020. Born in Scranton, PA she lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was worked for many years at Westinghouse/Philips Lighting Corp in Bloomfield until they closed, then she retired. She remained active in her community as a Member of the American Legion Auxiliary & the Columbiettes of Bloomfield.

She was devoted to her church, St. Valentine, Bloomfield, where she was a past member of the Altar Rosary Society and ran the parish Tricky Tray for many years. She also volunteered cleaning the church.

She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley Thomas and is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

Relatives and Friends are invite to attend the funeral on Wednesday, July 8th at 9:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bloomfield.

Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

www.levandoskigrillo.com