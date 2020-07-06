Joann Warnock, 62 of Belleville, entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville. Born in Kearny to the late Frank & Gloria (nee: Fox) Warnock, she lived most of her life in Newark and Belleville. A graduate of Kearny High School and Essex County College, she attained her B.S. in Nursing. She retired from Mid Atlantic Bank as a collections agent.

Joann was a member of the Rosarian’s of St. Anthony Church, Belleville and enjoyed playing BINGO there with her friends. She adored her dogs and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her siblings; Theresa Siroka, Jewel Dill & Mary Beth Warnock.

She is the beloved mother of John Warnock, loving grandmother of Bryan Joseph & Hunter Gerard, and adored Aunt of her nephew and godson, Anthony Chicorski.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 63 Franklin St., Belleville at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

