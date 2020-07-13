Cecilio Torres, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was born December 2, 1933, in Cidra, Puerto Rico to Enrique and Pedralina Torres. He was married to Maria Isabella Santiago and was blessed with seven children. He worked at Wellalkine Lighting Company, where he displayed great strength and commitment. Later in life Cecilio was blessed with his second lifetime companion Maria Colon together they were blessed in sharing and enjoying their wonderful children and loving grandchildren. Cecilio truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting and spending quality time with his family and friends and just simply sitting at Branch Brook Park enjoying natures beauty. Cecilio had an amazing spirit that reached people in a deep and positive way. He is survived by his sons Bernardo, Alex and Richard Torres; brothers Enrique and Carmelo and sister Minia Rodriguez, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family, friends and other whose lives Cecilio touched were invited to the O’Boyle Funeral Home located at 309 Broad Street Bloomfield NJ on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to reminisce, support each other and just chat. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com