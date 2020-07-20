It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of David Albuquerque on June 26th, 2020. Israeli and Brazilian, Dave was an avid musician who became the self-taught “DJ Dusty”, a superbly talented DJ with an ear for music.

Dave had many passions, including playing the drums and guitar, and loved video games and spending time with people. Everyone that knew him knew Dave ‘Dusty’ Albuquerque as easy going, and the high-energy center of attention at dance clubs. He especially enjoyed road trips, camping, and traveling – Brazil being one of his favorite places – along with the local scene at the Jersey Shore.

Dave was a kind and loving father to 2 children; Jaylynn, 9, and Charles, 5. He always saw the potential and good in people, and his heart was as big as the bear hugs he gave to those he cherished. He made so many friends along the way, and will be dearly missed but never forgotten, as his many home-made tracks from his DJ days will be around for years to come. He brought a lot of good times, fun, and light in his 47 years of life. His legacy will live on thru his two children, who affectionately called him ‘Daddy’.