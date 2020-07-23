Mary Luella Fee (nee Shanley) 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Born in Jessup, Pa, she lived most of her life in Glen Ridge. Mrs. Fee worked in the payroll dept. of Clara Maass Medical Center and was a member of the Glen Ridge Seniors.

She was the wife of the late Edward M. Fee; mother of Kathleen Hedges and her late husband Glenn, Edward and his wife Joan, Kevin and his wife Diane and the late Brian Fee; mother in law of Laurie Fee; grandmother of Meghan Hedges-Toppel and her husband Shaun and Caitlin- Hedges Adams and her husband Richard and sister of the late Frank Shanley, Joseph Shanley, Eileen Gower and Margaret Griffin.

For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Fee’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Due to the current pandemic safeguards a memorial service will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com