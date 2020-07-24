JoAnn Borden (née Veraar), 69, of Lake Mohawk, NJ, passed away on the morning of Wednesday, July 15th at home with her loving family by her side.

A kind-hearted soul and a true friend to many, she is survived by her husband Rod, sister Virginia, and brother John, as well as her children Paul and Kim and their spouses Megan and Luciano, grandchildren Stella, Preston, Fletcher, Spencer, Leo, George, Teddy, and Halle. She was a loving stepmother to Roddy, Charlie, and Heather.

Born in Livonia, MI, and raised in Racine, MI and Cleveland, OH, JoAnn was a long-time resident of Glen Ridge, NJ before moving to Lake Mohawk. A graduate of Montclair State University, summa cum laude, she was most recently the financial coordinator for IRMS, a fertility clinic where she worked to pass three new laws to benefit infertility patients. While working in setup compliance for Galvanic Printing, she developed one of the first computer programs for printing baseball cards. Additionally, she volunteered for a number of organizations, including serving as Finance Chair for the Glen Ridge Congregational Church as well as the Upper Lake Mohawk Beach, and Crew Chief for the Glen Ridge Ambulance Squad.

JoAnn lived for her grandchildren – any occasion with her was a special occasion. She always strive to give them memories instead of material gifts, never missing any of their events. Besides her grandchildren, her passions included traveling, golf, bridge (at times), her annual attendance at the Philadelphia Flower Show, and working in her garden; always making sure that fresh flowers were present wherever she was.

JoAnn will be remembered for her smile and everlasting, infectious positivity, the time spent with her family, as well as her kindness and her enthusiasm for living, helping others, exercising, going to concerts, ballets, Broadway shows, and listening to her friends. She was always the first to volunteer to help others and was undoubtedly the best wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, friend, confidante, conversationalist, organizer, co-worker, walking buddy, and party planner that anyone could ask for – she will be missed by all.

Donations in her honor may be made to:

Human Needs Food Pantry: http://www.humanneedsfoodpantry.org/donate

Glen Ridge Ambulance Squad: https://www.grvas.org/donate

Head for the Cure: https://www.headforthecure.org/

