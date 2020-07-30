Robert M. Mendel, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home in Clifton.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Upper Montclair. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark he was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. Mr. Mendel graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1956 and served with the U.S. Marine Corp. He became a firefighter with the Township of Bloomfield, retiring in 1995 after 33 years. He also worked for the Bloomfield Fire & Police Credit Union. He coached the Pop Warner Football League for many years.

He was the husband of the late Virginia Pippin Mendel; father of Robert Mendel, Theresa Dolan and the late Robyn Danicola and brother of James, Alan and Mary Ellen Mendel. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.