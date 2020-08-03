Juan Perez-Libran, 85, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at home in Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m.

Born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, he resided in Bloomfield. Mr. Perez-Libran was retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service.

He was the husband of Ana L. Andrade Perez; father of Anna Rosa Perez and Maria Perez and her husband Jose Rullan; grandfather of Joanne, Albert, John, Diego and Luis; great grandfather of Venus, Emily and Gio. He was predeceased by 5 brothers and 2 sisters.