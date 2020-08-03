Mary Grace Jacobus, 96 of Bloomfield, entered into eternal rest on July 24, 2020. Born July 17, 1924 in Pennsylvania, she lived in East Orange before settling in Bloomfield 68 years ago. She was a retired employee of Westinghouse – Bloomfield.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Wattsessing Park Seniors. She enjoyed her trips to Wildwood & Atlantic City, playing cards with her friends, especially Michigan Rummy and Solitaire. She would also enjoy reading a good book or readers digest in addition to sewing.

She is predeceased by her husband, Frank (2000) & brother, Alphonse Sully. She is the beloved mother of Paul & his wife Karen, Phyllis Ciccione, Judy Russo & her husband Joseph, cherished grandmother of Ashley, Jessica, Jennifer & Michael, and adored sister of Melvina Dwyer & Emil Sully.

Memorial Visitation was on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. Express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com