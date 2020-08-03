Patricia Boyle Neu of Maplewood, New Jersey passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 with her husband, Emil Carl Neu at her side. She was 87 years old; August 11th would have been their 58th wedding anniversary.

Born in Orange, N.J., to parents James Francis Boyle and Laura Werner Boyle, Patricia grew up in East Orange. She attended Our Lady Help of Christians secondary school, East Orange and Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair New Jersey as a member of the class of 1951. She earned an undergraduate degree in General Elementary and Speech Correction and a Master’s degree in Speech and Language Pathology, both from Kean University. Patricia’s love of children started with her days as a camp counselor in East Orange and at Girl Scout Camp Kalmia. She taught elementary school in East Orange and then speech in Clifton, NJ. Patricia wrote a proposal to the Millburn/Short Hills school system in 1960 to start a speech program, which led to her dedicating 32 years to the students of that district. She was an active member of the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) and the American-Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).

Patricia met her husband Emil at the Newman Club Alumni of New Jersey at Seton Hall University. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange, N.J for 54 years.

During her retirement Patricia enjoyed travelling, teacher luncheons, the Jersey shore, practicing Tai Chi and caring for her grandchildren. She made everyone feel special with her warm, friendly personality. She spent the last two years of her life near her daughter in Massachusetts, but her home will always be Maplewood, N.J.

Patricia is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Emil; their children, David (Anne) Neu, Edward Neu and Carolyn (Eric) Sabo, and grandchildren, Amalia, Matthew, Ryan and Laura Anne. She leaves behind many cousins Tommy (Karen) Hock, Melissa Diaz, Jennifer Denne and Sue (Roy) Snyder, Meg and Barbara Werner and many friends.

There will be a private service for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Patricia’s name be made to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association at https://tinyurl.com/ash-donate.