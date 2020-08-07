Giuseppe B. Barillari,

June 22, 1940-August 5, 2020

Giuseppe Barillari, 80, passed away on Wednesday August 5th at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass offered at St. Valentine Church in Bloomfield on Tuesday August 11th at 10am.

Giuseppe was the loving husband of Teresina Barillari for 51 years; Father of Salvatore Barillari and his wife Kristin, Tina Elliott and her husband Sean, Stefano Barillari and his wife Christa, and Marisa Thompson and her husband John.

He is survived by his brother Bruno Barillari and his wife Carmelina and by his sister Maria Barillari. Giuseppe was also a devoted grandfather to his five grandchildren: Gabriella, Joshua, Sofia, Ariana and Olivia.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Giuseppe’s name to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org) or The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org)

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com