Patricia Ann Spahle (nee Kilbourne) 89, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Job Haines Home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral mass at Holy Name of Jesus Church in East Orange on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Visitation is at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday from 2-5 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Mrs. Spahle resided in East Orange, was retired from Ayson Realty of Bloomfield and was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus Church.

She was the wife of the late Robert V. Spahle; mother of Peter K. Spahle, Jeanne (Kinloch) Garrigan and her husband Tim and the late Edward K. and Karen Siejk; mother in law of Alex Siejk; sister of the late Helen McHale; grandmother of Nicole, Dana and Lauren and great grandmother of J.T., Ella, Mikey and Greyson.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Church