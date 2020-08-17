Marie T. Valese, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 at home in Bloomfield.

Marie was born in Orange, graduated from St. Vincent Academy in Newark and lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

She previously worked for Prudential Life Insurance for many years. She was married to her husband Joseph Valese for almost 54 years. She enjoyed reading and being a grandmother and was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed time with family and friends and the holidays were her favorite time of the year.

Marie was predeceased by her mother, Veronica Farrell Lynch; brother Thomas Lynch and sister Rita Clerico. She is survived by her husband Joseph; their son Daniel; daughter in law Jill; grandchildren Brianna, Kaitlyn and Ryan; niece Veronica Clerico Knittel and her husband Skip along with their children Sasha Steinbeck and her husband Joey and their daughter Logan; Arianna Knittel and her fiance Ryan.

In consideration of the current pandemic and out of respect to the health of others, a private ceremony will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield, N.J. With current restrictions at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum in East Hanover, N.J. a commital service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.