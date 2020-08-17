James Edward Noonan, age 87, died peacefully on May 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL.

Jim was born May 1, 1933 in Newark, NJ, and was one of three children born to Joseph and Elsie Noonan. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Janet and her husband Rodney Whitteaker of Myrtle Beach, SC.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ann Noonan (née Kilpatrick), children Bonnie Mason, Cindy Van Esselstine, Jeffrey Van Esselstine and Pam Carr; grandchildren James R. Mason, Emily M. Mason, Amanda L. Sobanko, Julian B. Van Esselstine and Colin P. Carr; also by his brother Edward J. Noonan and wife Melanie of Woodland Park, NJ.

Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956, first on the USS Tripoli and then on the USS Croaker SSK -246 receiving an honorable discharge. He supported the American Legion Post 105 in Belleville, NJ receiving an Honorable Life Member Certificate in 2017; member of V.F.W. Post 493 in Nutley, NJ; and a member of the Belleville Elks Lodge 1123.

James was employed by Prudential Insurance Co. in the Bindery Division first in Newark, NJ and then in New Providence, NJ enjoying continuous employment from 1957-1992. He was also a member of Graphic Communications International Union Local 612M.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 155 William St., Belleville, NJ 07109. Inurnment of Cremated Remains will immediately follow at St. Peter’s Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements by Levandoski- Grillo Funeral Home, Bloomfield.

