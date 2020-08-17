Margaret Agnes Jevnik Gentles, 92, a resident of Bloomfield, NJ for most of her life, passed away on August 9, 2020. Married to Earl Robert (Bob) Gentles in 1955, they had eight children together and became well known to the community. She was an amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, friend, student, and chemist–a joy and gift to all whom she graced with her presence. She was kind, caring, polite, generous, and extremely intelligent. Intuitive, like all her ancestors, Margaret led her life with an open mind, loved to read and learn, and had a great spiritual connection. She was a devout Roman Catholic all the days of her life.

She was born on April 4, 1928 in Forest City, PA to the late Jane Frances Svete Jevnik and Joseph Mathew Jevnik prematurely at 3 lbs. 6 oz. in the hills of Forest City, PA. Not expected to survive, she was immediately baptized. To everyone’s delight, Margaret flourished with the care of her Aunt Mary Svete who was a tremendous influence to Margaret as well as the next generation.

Margaret was always at the top of her class and field receiving many educational awards, honors, and scholarships during her education and throughout her career. Margaret attended the 1 st class of Caldwell College (now University) and received a bachelor’s degree in theology and chemistry, then went to Smith College where she received a master’s degree in chemistry. She had many great achievements working as a research chemist for Schering-Plough, but her finest was being a member of the Nobel Peace Prize team that discovered both Cortisone and Prednisone. She is one of the forerunners of American Chemistry, and lauded in Chemical Engineering News (C&EN) in 2016.

Margaret is survived by her eight beloved children, Grace Bloise, Janet Larkin, Regina Sherman, David Gentles, Cecily Gentles, Mary DeMoss, Adrienne Wallendal, and Danny Gentles; 20 cherished grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; and by many other loving family members and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Bob Gentles; son-in-law, Gregory Larkin, siblings, Joseph Jevnik and Maria

Jevnik Rhodes; and by her dear aunt, Mary Ursala Svete-a saint to all.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield, NJ on Friday, August 21st at 11:00AM. Due to COVID restrictions and our concerns for the safety of all, services will be limited to immediate family members and Margaret’s dearest friends. Margaret’s Life Celebration is to be held at a future date in Forest City, PA and interment will take place in the family plot along with her late husband, Bob Gentles. We thank all for their prayers and condolences as we grieve the loss of Margaret.

Margaret has requested that in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the following:

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860

(973) 383-0115. https://www.karenannquinlanhospice.org/donate-support/

Genesis Farm, 41A Silver Lake Rd, Blairstown, NJ 07825

(908) 362-6735. http://www.genesisfarm.org/donate