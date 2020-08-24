Tracy Ann Albero, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Thursday from 2-6 p.m. A service will be held during the visitation. Interment will be private.

Born in Newark, Ms. Albero lived most of her life in Bloomfield. She was a graduate of Bloomfield High School (1983) and worked in accounts payable for Peerless Tube in Bloomfield.

She was the wife of the late Russell L. Albero; mother of Russell C. Albero and Christian P. Albero; daughter of Peter J. Sheridan and the late Arlene Mihlon Sheridan; sister of Christopher and his wife Carol Ann, Michael Sheridan and Kelly Torres and her husband Frank.