Charles H Keenoy

Charles H. “Chuck” ‘Keenoy, 93, of Allamuchy Township, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019

Chuck was born on March 31, 1926 in Glen Ridge, NJ to the late Eugene and Kathryn (Hurley) Keenoy. Upon graduating from Bloomfield High School, he went on to further his education in college for two years prior to enlisting in the United States Army. Chuck proudly served his country during WWII as a forward artillery observer with Battery C, 914th Field Artillery Battalion, 89th Infantry Division. He distinguished himself by his heroism and devotion to duty, and was the recipient of many decorations and citations.

On one occasion while on patrol, his unit came under heavy enemy fire, and most of the patrol attempted to seek cover. With total disregard for his own and while still receiving heavy fire, he maintained his position, set up his radio, and directed artillery fire on the enemy’s position. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, with a “V” for valor, as a result of these actions that saved his unit’

Upon returning from his tour of duty, Chuck continued his education and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Brown University.

In 1951, Chuck married the love of his life, Eleanor Bittig. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2016. Chuck had spent his career as a sales executive with McCall’s Corporation, and he and

Eleanor and their family also lived in Lincroft, NJ and Greensboro, NC, and after retirement, in Bennington, VT and Orleans, MA.

Chuck was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of the Church of the

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Hackettstown since 2003, when he and Eleanor returned to New Jersey and settled in Allamuchy. He volunteered with the Meals on Wheels Program and most recently with St. Mary’s Caring Kitchen. He was a past member of the Board of Directors of Latham Centers, Inc. in Brewster, MA, and worked with the Governor’s Commission in Vermont for the employment of individuals with disabilities.

Chuck was a baseball enthusiast and was a pretty good player in his day. Watching the Yankees was a favorite past time and when his sons were young, he enjoyed coaching their Little League teams. He also was a big football fan, first following the Giants but his time in Massachusetts and season tickets made him a Patriots fan, as well. He also enjoyed listening to music, from Jazz to Broadway to Classical, but Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2 in E minor was his favorite piece of all.

Above all, Chuck loved spending time with his family. His children and grandchildren were his world. Chuck enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities, and writing funny stories that he shared with his children and grandchildren, always with an accompanying jingle. He also loved building doll houses for his grand-children, great-grand-children and friends.

Chuck is survived by his seven loving children, J. Kevin Keenoy and his wife Diane, Christine Michels and her husband Ron, Peter Keenoy and his wife Beth, Maureen Strickland, Kathleen Logerfo and her husband Michael, Richard Keenoy and his wife Sue, and Marianne Keenoy, his thirteen grandchildren, Kristin and her husband Jarren, Michael and his wife Kate, Maura and her husband John, Kathleen and her husband Michael, David, Matthew, Andrew, Lauren, Alexandra, Timothy, Brian, Cooper and William, two step grandchildren, Tamara Cook and Kelly Perry, and two great-grandchildren, Ada and Eleanor. He also leaves behind his sister, Kathryn Murdoch, whom he cherished and loved dearly.

In addition to his devoted wife Eleanor, he is preceded in death by his cherished son-in-law James Strickland and his beloved brother Eugene Keenoy.