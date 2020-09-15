Kenneth A. Underwood

Kenneth A. Underwood, 91, of Glen Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. He is survived by his son, K.C. and grandchildren, Ebby and Garrett.  A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
