Kenneth A. Underwood, 91, of Glen Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. He is survived by his son, K.C. and grandchildren, Ebby and Garrett. A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
For full obituary and to leave condolences visit
proutfuneralhome.com .
Kenneth A. Underwood, 91, of Glen Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. He is survived by his son, K.C. and grandchildren, Ebby and Garrett. A memorial service will be held at a future date yet to be determined.
COMMENTS