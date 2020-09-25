Michael Krush, 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 22,2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center , Belleville, NJ.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:00 am. The funeral Mass will be offered in Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Visitation Sunday 2:00-5:00 pm at the funeral Home.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Michael was born in Newark, lived most of his life in Bloomfield, and the last 18 yrs in Belleville. He was a security Guard at Bergen Regional Medical Center in Paramus, NJ. He was a strong, brave individual who loved horse racing, music and his family.

Michael is the son of Amelia Malangone Krush and the late Joseph. Brother of Grace Barrett and her husband Joseph. and uncle of Daniel & Carolyn Barrett.

The family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association in his memory.