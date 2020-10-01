April 21, 1935 – September 11, 2020

Hermine died peacefully at home in the company of family. She was a remarkable woman.

Born in South Orange, New Jersey in 1935, Hermine (Halprin) Marshall graduated from Wellesley College (AB ’57) and Bank Street College of Education (M.S. Ed ‘58) before earning her Ph.D. from UC Berkeley in 1967. She rose to a long and successful career, with research focused on the impact of teacher expectations on classroom learning. She published many books and articles that are still referenced today. She headed the Early Childhood Master’s Degree Program at San Francisco State University, taught as Visiting Professor at UC Berkeley, and served as Associate Editor of the Journal of Educational Psychology. Upon retiring from formal academic duties, Hermine became a popular Storyteller for the San Francisco Asian Art Museum, where she delighted countless school children with traditional tales from across Asia, providing inspiration for children viewing art. She also fostered her own creative passions by mastering Japanese flower arranging and Chinese brush painting.

Her proudest accomplishment was raising three sons — Randy, Gregg, and Brad — with her loving husband Sumner. She will be deeply missed by Sumner, her sons and daughters-in-law, brother Stephen, sister Helen, eight grandchildren, and many, many more relatives, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and students.