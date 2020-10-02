Lucy Ann Pontoriero, (nee Mennicucci) 78, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation is on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mrs. Pontoriero lived most of her life in Bloomfield. Lucy was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She was the mother of Mary La Marca and her husband Michael, Jimmy Pontoriero, Caterina Hoffman and Anthony Taboadela and his wife Dana; sister of Josephine Ferranti, Thomasina Dianella, Virginia Haines, Thomas Mennicucci, Marie Mennicucci and the late Anthony, Louie, and Frankie Mennicucci, Patricia Hauck, Maryann Stilton and Frances Choppey. She was the grandmother of Gianna, Isabella, Francesca, Anthony, Victor and Nicholas.