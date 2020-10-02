Alphonso T Cuomo, III, age 30, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Alphonso was born on January 12, 1990 in Newark, NJ and grew up in Belleville. He graduated from Belleville High School 2008 and served honorably in the United States Marine.

Surviving besides his wife, Rebecca Cuomo, are his children, son Vincenzo Cuomo, son Carter Cuomo and daughter Adalyn Cuomo. Immediate family members, sister Carmelina Havlock (Cuomo) and brother in law Timothy Havlock, nephews Landon and Mason Havlock, and niece Amellia Havlock, step siblings Michael Cofone and Giuliana Moniger, mother Marilyn Cofone (Cortes) and stepfather, Michael J. Cofone, and father, Alphonso T Cuomo, Jr.