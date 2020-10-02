Edna Campbell of East Orange entered into eternal rest on Sept 22, 2020 at Mountainside Medical Center, Glen Ridge. Born April 9th 1928 in Somerton, Saint James, Jamaica, West Indies, she was the second of six children to Bernita Campbell and Egbert Campbell. She worked at Jamaica Tours Limited for 20 years in Montego Bay, Jamaica, West Indies.

In 1994 she retired from Jamaica Tours Limited and emigrated to the United States eventually settling in East Orange, New Jersey.

Edna and her family enjoyed a vibrant social life, spending much time with her large extended family and friend groups. She was an excellent cook and notably the Matriarch of her family. She was loved by everyone because of her selfless kindness and humility. Additionally, you can always count on her for a bellyful of laughs.

She is survived by her sister, Ethline and six children: Tony (Canada) Morris (USA) Peaches (USA) Patrick (Jamaica) Donna (USA) and Joy (USA), her grandchildren; Cleve, Camera, Jason, Jhonelle, Shaudae, Onique, Thiona, Jordan, Allea and Brittney, seven great-grandchildren and her Nieces and Nephews: Marlene, Lloyd, Vilma, Dionne, Paula and Martina.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday Oct 3, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Ave., Bloomfield, NJ. www.levandoskigrillo.com

*Please note that all visitors will need to please wear face coverings and maintain social distancing inside the funeral home.*

The interment will follow immediately at Rosedale Cemetery, 408 Orange Road, Montclair, NJ