William D. Bradbury, 81, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Bill, as he was known to everyone, was born on September 18, 1939 in Orange to Joseph and Naomi Bradbury. Bill was a lifelong resident of South Orange. He graduated from Columbia High School, class of 1957. Bill worked for The Prudential Insurance Company of America in Newark and Roseland for over 30 years as a computer technician. His family is deeply connected to the area. They owned a florist shop on Irvington Ave., in South Orange where Bill delivered flowers while in High School. Bill was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion where he was a former Vestry member. He was also an active member of the choir from when he was a child until his death. He had also been very involved as a volunteer with the Committee for Handicapped Children of the South Orange Elks. Bill loved music, enjoyed walking, was an avid Scrabble player and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

He is survived by the Kresofsky family: Bob, Eva, Ethan and Trevor and his church family.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at The Episcopal Church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion at a later date. Burial service will be private. For more information or to send condolences please visit prestonfuneralhome.net.

For those who wish, we request that donations be made to The Episcopal Church of St. Andrew & Holy Communion, 160 West South Orange Ave., South Orange, NJ in lieu of flowers.