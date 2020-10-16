Paul Guglielmino

Paul “Gugs” Guglielmino, 51, of Simsbury, Connecticut, (formerly of Nutley) beloved husband of Irene (Pivarcsi) Guglielmino, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born December 10, 1968 in Nutley, NJ, to Christina Guglielmino and the late Benjamin Guglielmino. He lived in New Jersey, Florida and Missouri prior to moving to Simsbury 15 years ago.

Paul was a graduate Nutley High School, Class of 1986 & of Seton Hall University, Class of 1990. He was a National Accounts Manager for Alpha Protech for many years. Gugs was an avid New England sports fan, mainly the Boston Red Sox, loved coaching baseball and softball for his kids and being there to cheer them on every step of the way. Paul also enjoyed cycling and running.

In addition to his loving wife of 26 years and his mother, he is survived by his children, Alexa and Joseph Guglielmino of Simsbury, CT; his sister, Lisa Murawinski, her husband Dave, and children Daniel and Ava of NJ; and his brother-in-law, John Pivarcsi Jr. and his wife Justine of FL.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Levandoski-Grillo Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. www.levandoskigrillo.com Prayers will be offered at 12:45 p.m. followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.

Additional Funeral Services are taking place in Simsbury, CT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. For more information visit: www.vincentfuneralhome.com

Valet Parking Assistance will be available at the Funeral Home.

Face masks/coverings are required in the Funeral Home.