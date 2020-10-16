Gudrun Marie Fardal Andersen “Bestemor”

Gudrun Marie (Fardal) Andersen, 97, of West Orange, died peacefully after a very brief illness on October 11, 2020. Funeral services were held privately under the direction of Shook-Farmer Funeral Home, Roseland, NJ, and a memorial service is planned for a later date. Friends, family, and neighbors are encouraged to share photos, stories, and memories of Gudrun at shookfarmer.com and to view a more detailed obituary.

Born on the family farm in Fardal, Norway, in 1923, Gudrun spent her childhood tending to farm animals and living a simple rural life. She worked in restaurants as she grew older and dreamed of moving to the US. Her plans were delayed when WWII broke out and she relayed stories of life in occupied Norway. In 1947, as soon as trans-Atlantic travel restrictions were lifted after the war, she immigrated to the US and lived in Glen Cove, NY. She quickly found work as a cook’s assistant and server for affluent families including W.R. Grace (Old Westbury, NY), Mary S. Harkness (Manhattan and at the Eolia Mansion, Waterford, CT), and Cornelius Vanderbilt II (The Breakers, Newport RI). She later lived in Los Gatos, CA and traveled extensively throughout the lower 48 states during her early years in the country. In 1956, she married Anders Andersen and they settled in West Orange in 1957. Her life was spent finding creative ways to combine cooking, fellowship, and faith. She hosted many lunch and dinner parties, and did catering. Gudrun and Anders owned and operated “Norway House”, a Bed and Breakfast in Ocean Grove, NJ from 1978-1993. Gudrun delighted in people and had the gift of hospitality. All were welcome in her home. She had a practical sensibility, offered love and encouragement to many, and she is remembered for her God-given positive and optimistic spirit. She always had a thankful heart. She was a member of Calvary Evangelical Free Church in Essex Fells, NJ and over the years was active in the choir, Pioneer Girls, Women’s Ministries, Ladies Aid Society, and SAGE. She was affectionately known as “Bestemor” to her grandchildren and all their friends, and her grandchildren brought special joy. In the end, God answered her prayer to be able to live out her days independently, in her own home, and to pass in her sleep.

She was predeceased by her devoted husband of 36 years, Anders Andersen, and her siblings in Norway, Olga, Olaus, and Anna.

She is cherished by her beloved daughters Arlene Goodison and her husband Carl, and Marilyn Maher and her husband Kevin (of Roseland, NJ) and her loving grandchildren Kyran Goodison, and Kristin, Erik, and Karin Maher.

Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and a large network of friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Salvation Army-New Jersey Division, 4 Gary Rd, Union, NJ 07083

(https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/new-jersey/) or to Calvary Evangelical Free Church, 450 Fells Rd., Essex Fells, NJ 07021 (https://welcome2calvary.com/ ).