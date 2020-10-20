Susanne Sklovsky nee Fassler, 82, formerly of West Orange, passed away on Monday, October 12. Graveside service was held at Beth El Cemetery, Washington Township on Thursday, October 15.

Mrs. Sklovsky was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. before living in Passaic and Nutley, NJ. Upon marriage to Seymour Sklovsky, she briefly lived in Fair Lawn before settling in West Orange for 42 years. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Sklovsky moved to Cary, NC. Mrs. Sklovsky was a high school math teacher at Bellville High School.

She also worked as a bookkeeper for S&S Fish Company as well as at Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nikki Evans and her husband, Christopher, of Louisville, KY and Michele Bailey and her husband, Michael, of Apex, NC, and three grandchildren, Morgan and Kaley Evans and Caden Bailey. Donations may be made to either Jewish Family Services at raleighcaryjfs.org/monetary-gifts or Duke Hospice at https://www.dukehealth.org/about-duke-health/make-a-gift/giving-and-donations.