Janet Anna Steidle, 78, Passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Mountainside Hospital, Glen Ridge, NJ. She was born in Montclair, NJ and lived most of her life in Bloomfield.

She was the beloved sister of Karl Steidle and Barbara Steidle . Aunt of Frederick McGraw.

Janet worked at Annin flag in Verona, and was previously employed by Peerless Tube of Bloomfield.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 11:00 am. Visiting will be from 10:00 am until time of service. Interment Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com