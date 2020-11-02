On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Richard Allen White passed away at age 63.

Rich was born on July 6, 1957, in Hadley, MA to George and Ann Catherine White (Aubrey). He was a proud alumnus of The Williston Northampton School, Amherst College, and the School of Law at St. John’s University. On July 14, 1979, he married Noreen Fucci. They raised two children, Alicia and Brendan.

He had a passion for art, food, and underloved technologies, from film to reel-to-reel tapes to 8-track. He was also an avid musician and music lover—a collector of instruments, records, and tube-based amplifiers. He built a recording studio and darkroom in the basement of his home and nurtured in both his children an enduring love of the arts. During his children’s hockey

careers, and in particular his daughter’s collegiate career at Wesleyan University, he was a

model “hockey dad” who cumulatively drove hundreds of thousands of miles up and down the east coast for games, practices, and tournaments.

Upon corporate retirement in 2019 he dedicated himself full-time to painting and was an enthusiastic member of the studio community at the Manufacturers Village in East Orange, NJ.

His paintings were heavily indebted to abstract expressionism and showed in galleries in Yonkers, Brooklyn, and Jersey City. His ready wit, cooking prowess, and jovial spirit will be sorely missed. “Work hard, have fun, learn something.”

Rich was preceded in death by his father George Sr., his mother Ann Catherine, and his brother George Jr. He is survived by his wife Noreen; his two children, Brendan and Alicia; his brother Stephen; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. A virtual memorial service will be held at a later date. To honor two of Rich’s passions, the family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions in Rich’s memory be made to Wesleyan University, in support of Women’s Hockey student- athletes or to the Chicago Film Society. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Online contributions can be made via the Women’s Hockey giving page:

https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/16960/donations/new

Online contributions can be made using the Chicago Film Society Link:

www.chicagofilmsociety.org

Or by check: Wesleyan University Athletics to the care of Jennifer Opalacz, Office of Advancement, 291 Main Street, Middletown, CT 06457

Chicago Film Society, to the care of Julian Antos, 5432 S. East View Park #2, Chicago, Il 60615