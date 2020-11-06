Maryann Barlow (nee: Hanley), 82 of Tinton Falls, formerly of Bloomfield, entered into eternal life on November 1, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Born April 4, 1938 in the Vailsburg section of Newark, to the late Peter & Rose Hanley, she was raised there before moving to Bloomfield in 1965 to raise her family. She worked in the Insurance Industry in Newark and part time in the Bloomfield School System prior to becoming a Child Caretaker for 20 years until she retired. What she truly enjoyed most in life was spending time with her adored grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Hank” Barlow and siblings; Thomas, Peter & Helen.

She is the loving mother of Steven Barlow and his wife, Karen & Karen Lisk & her husband, Matt; cherished grandmother of Eric, Scott, Amanda, Megan & David & the beloved sister of Jim, John, Robert, Paul & Kathy Santiago. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ. Funeral Mass at St. Valentine Church on Friday. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Valentine Church in her memory.