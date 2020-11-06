Phyllis Calzone, (nee Moresco) 84, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Belleville. Interment at Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mrs. Calzone was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. She was retired from Clara Maass Medical Center where she worked in medical records and thereafter for Internet Medical in Nutley.

She was the wife of Anthony (Tony) Calzone; mother of Ann Marie Brucato Henis and Karen Brucato Magarelli and her husband Mark and grandmother of Nicholas and Christopher Magarelli and Blake and Kristina Henis.

For those who wish in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lucy’s Church Shrine of St. Gerard in Newark, N.J.