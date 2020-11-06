Alice Marie C. Gillard

Alice Marie C. “Alice Mary” Gillard O.P. , 81, of East Orange, New Jersey passed away on October 28, 2020 at East Orange General Hospital.

Alice Marie was born on July 13, 1939 to the late William and Agnes Gillard.

Alice Mary was quite an ambitious lady. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth College in Convent Station, New Jersey, where she received BA’s in Sociology and Psychology. She started her career as a social worker for the New Jersey Board of Child Welfare in Newton, NJ. After leaving her position with the state; Alice Marie went on to become a manager, rising to assistant vice president at Constellation Bank/Commercial Mortgage Company in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was a past president of the National Association of Bank Women, Raritan Bay Group. Alice Marie was also an avid volunteer.

Sr. Agnes William Catherine of the Sacred Heart “Alice Marie”, was a faithful woman, who attended mass regularly. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Orange, NJ. She was a member of The Dominican Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in Summit, NJ.

Alice Marie dearly loved her family. She is survived by her many cousins. Among them are: John Kelly (Debbie), Robert Kelly (Margaret) and family, The Very Reverend Patrick J. Mangan P.E., Carol Hoffman and families, Kathy Dolan and families, the Gallagher families and the Gillard families.

She will truly be greatly missed.

Family and Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, New Jersey 07003. The funeral service will be at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Cathedral Cemetery, 1708 Oram St. Scranton, PA 18504. Please express condolences at

