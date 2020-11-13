Catherine T. Volpe (Kiki), passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home in Wayne, N.J.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Born in New York, she lived in Sayreville and the last 9 years in Wayne. Kiki was a retired waitress from Willie’s Diner in Bloomfield.

She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Volpe; mother of Bart Siino and the late Anna Siino; stepmother of Debbie Mungenast and Joseph Volpe; sister of Joseph, James and the late Patrick Flanagan and Patricia Riccardi; grandmother of Eric Mungenast and Brianna Volpe.

