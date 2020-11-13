It is profound sadness, and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Valerie William. She was originally from Hospital Road, Castries St .Lucia, but resided in Maplewood, New Jersey. She entered into eternal rest at the Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston New Jersey on November 6, 2020, at approximately 2.47 pm.

Valerie was a woman of strength and faith loved by everyone which she’s crossed paths with because of her God fearing and kind nature. Valerie was a homemaker, cook, and enjoyed knitting in her spare time which she excelled in.

She was predeceased by her mother: Marie Anastasie William & father Samson Joseph.

Left to mourn are her sister Syra William of St Lucia, brother Anthony William and family of the US, her children Hillary Williams of Uruguay, South America, Ivoe William of the Philippines, Beverley Williams- Andrew of New Jersey, Deborah William of New Jersey, Luanne William-Honore of New Jersey.

Her grandchildren, Iva Williams of St. Lucia, Dean Zephirin of New Jersey, Ivoe Jr. Williams of St. Lucia, Laquan Charlemagne of New Jersey, Larissa Charlemagne of New Jersey, Marley Albus of Germany, Brielle Williams- Andrew of New Jersey. Her Nieces: Glenda Williams of St.Lucia, Bernice Williams and family of St. Lucia Samantha William-Auguste & family of St. Lucia, nephew: Showayne Williams and family of St. Lucia. Cousin: Maryann Williams and family of St. Lucia, Burge Williams and family of the USA, Brenda Williams and family of the USA, Paula Octave and family of the USA, Lawrence William and family of the USA. Daughter in law Irene Williams of Uruguay, South America, Granddaughter- in-law Brittanay Zephirin of New Jersey. Sons-in- law Johnathan Andrews of New Jersey and Kelvin Honore of New Jersey.

Also left to mourn: Loretta Hodge and family of New York. Ms Sharon and Ms Geraldine, The Williams and James families of St.Lucia and the United States, Helena Laurency & family of the USA & the Sonny Family of the USA.

The funeral for the celebration of life of Valerie William will be held at the Levandoski – Grillo Funeral Home, 44 Bay Avenue, Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 21st from 11am-1pm. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Private Cremation to follow at Rosedale Crematory, Orange, NJ. Please express condolences at www.levandoskigrillo.com

There was a lot of love in your life, Even though you’re gone now, we know that your legacy will continue to live through your family and friends. You were an incredible teacher and mother who inspired everyone who crossed paths with you. Your memories will live forever in our hearts. May you Sleep In Peace.

CDC Guidelines require masks or face coverings to be worn in the Funeral Home & Maintain Social Distance.