Alice Willis Demko, 95, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, just one week short of her 96 birthday.

Alice was born to the late John and Alice Willis on November 16, 1924 in Margate City, NJ. During the depression, Alice’s family moved down to Moorhead City, NC. While attending nursing school, she met the love of her life, Steven. They married before he went off to serve in World War 2, during which they frequently corresponded with love letters that would gain local notoriety as the quintessential wartime love story. She was a strong, smart, beautiful lady who was adored by her family.

Other than her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Steven Robert Demko; daughter, Arlene Demko; daughter-in-law, Betty Demko; and all twelve of her brothers and sisters.

Left to cherish her memory and remember her legacy is her 3 sons: Robert Demko (Findley), David Demko and Kenneth Demko (Patti); grandchildren, Jodi Demko, Daniel Demko (Emily), Madeline Demko and Lori Demko; great grandchildren, Claire, Olivia and Teak; and many extended members of the family.

