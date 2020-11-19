Joseph L. Macaluso passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield, on Thursday. Interment Private. Please express condolences at

Joseph was born in Brooklyn, NY. He lived most of his life in Bloomfield and the last 4 years in Belleville. He was a retired truck driver for Cardilla Trucking for 23 years , then MATE trucking in Elizabeth for few years.

He was loving husband of Emma Steimke Macaluso of 45 years; father of Joseph L Macaluso and his wife Paola and Tina Marie Perez -Osorio and her husband Daniel. Grandfather of Lorena, Daniel, Mariano, Giuseppe, & Louis. Also survived by many brothers and sisters.