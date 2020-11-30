On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Marilyn Cook Neibart, loving wife, mother, grandmother and educator passed away at the age of 83. Marilyn was born on October 27, 1937 in New York, NY to Rowland and Carmalyn (McCann) Cook. Raised in Westfield, NJ, Marilyn received her undergraduate and masters degrees from the University of Delaware. She raised two sons John and Timothy from her first marriage to Daniel Weeks and stepchildren Ivan Neibart and Janet Logothetis from her second marriage to Ralph Neibart who she married on November 14, 1976.

Marilyn had a passion for teaching. She became one of the first to study and understand dyslexia as well as other learning disabilities and had a long career as an educational therapist in private practice as well as a consultant, most recently at Banyan School in Fairfield, NJ. She is the author of many articles and teaching tools and was considered an expert in her field. She also served as a Trustee to the Orange Orphan Society. She loved playing tennis with her friends at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. She loved her faith community at Morrow Methodist Church, but most of all she loved her family. Having a houseful of children, siblings, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and cousins gather around her table made her the happiest of all.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Rowland, her mother, Carmalyn, and her son Timothy. She is survived by her husband Ralph, three children, John, Ivan and Janet, daughter- in-law Yasuko, grandchildren Eric, Mike, Amanda, and Daniel, brother John, sisters Peggy and Carmalyn, nieces Dana, Karen, Heather and nephew Patrick.

A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Morrow Memorial

Community Outreach Fund, Morrow Methodist Church, 600 Ridgewood Rd., Maplewood, NJ

07040.

Arrangements by The Jacob A. Holle Funeral Home, Maplewood.