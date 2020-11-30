Olga Chojnacki (nee Berkey) 98, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Brookdale Paramus, Paramus N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday. The funeral mass was offered at St. Peter’s Church in Belleville. Interment at Crest Haven Cemetery in Clifton. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Irvington, Mrs Chojnacki resided in Belleville. She retired from the Mandee Corporation where she worked in the clerical distribution center. Olga was an avid bowler and also a member of the Rosarians at St. Peter’s Church.

She was the wife of the late Chester Chojnacki and mother of Carolyn Bonastia and her husband James, Eileen Manion and her husband Frank and Stephen Chojnacki. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.